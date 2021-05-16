Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $267.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.39 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

