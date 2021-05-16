Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.07 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

