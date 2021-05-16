Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.15 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

