Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $60.36 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71.

