Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 211,907 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.