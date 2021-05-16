Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.96% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 284,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.37 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

