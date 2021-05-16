Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.