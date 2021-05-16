Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.42 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

