Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

