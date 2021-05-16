Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $371.61 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

