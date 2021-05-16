Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

