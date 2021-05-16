Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.09% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $24,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 514,689 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000.

FPXI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

