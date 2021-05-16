Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

