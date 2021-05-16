Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

