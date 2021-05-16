Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after buying an additional 95,880 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,692,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $404.67 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $226.74 and a 12-month high of $449.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.54.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

