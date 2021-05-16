Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.24% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $114.16 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.59 and a 52-week high of $137.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

