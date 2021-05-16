Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,188 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 162,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.