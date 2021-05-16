Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,395 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.39% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $25,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 61,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41.

