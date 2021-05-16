Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,246 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

