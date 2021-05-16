Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Financial Bankshares worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several research firms have commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.