Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 244,233 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

