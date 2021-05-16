Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 279,243 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after buying an additional 647,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,959,000.

PHYS opened at $14.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

