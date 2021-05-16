Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 39,511 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY opened at $42.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

