Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.