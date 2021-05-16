Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CODYY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

