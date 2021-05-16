Comparing Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tata Motors alerts:

5.1% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tata Motors and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $36.46 billion 0.36 -$1.51 billion ($1.84) -11.54 Li Auto $41.88 million 396.38 -$359.16 million N/A N/A

Li Auto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tata Motors and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 2 2 0 0 1.50 Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92

Li Auto has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 119.46%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -7.53% -50.79% -9.12% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Li Auto beats Tata Motors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. The company also provides fully built solutions for applications, such as garbage compactors, containers, tankers, reefers, and diesel bowser, as well as electric vehicles. In addition, it offers information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation solutions; vehicle financing services; and engines for industrial and marine applications. The company provides its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.