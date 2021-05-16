Compound Price Tops $683.62 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $412.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $683.62 or 0.01472362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000866 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,167,688 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

