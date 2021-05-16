Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

