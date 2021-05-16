Connect Coin (XCON) Market Capitalization Achieves $65,796.50

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $65,796.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

