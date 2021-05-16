Connectome Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $266,310.66 and approximately $744,546.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

