Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

