Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of ED stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

