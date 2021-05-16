ContentBox Trading Down 29.1% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00285312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

