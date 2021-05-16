ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $5,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,136,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

