Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

