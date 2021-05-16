Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.70% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $157,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

