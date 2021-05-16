Counos X Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Billion (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $1.68 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $102.54 or 0.00216984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00232237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004900 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01178264 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040753 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,841,534 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Buying and Selling Counos X

