Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,586.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $231.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $199.66 and a one year high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

