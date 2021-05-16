Cowa LLC Buys 7,070 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

