Cowa LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 168.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

