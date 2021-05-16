Cowa LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cowa LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

