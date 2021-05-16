Cowa LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 410.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.76 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

