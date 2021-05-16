Cowa LLC Increases Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.4% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $33.58 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.