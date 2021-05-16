Cowa LLC Purchases 149,265 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned 1.91% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,556.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.36 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72.

