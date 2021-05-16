Cowa LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.