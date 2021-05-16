Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. Crane posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of CR traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $98.54. 561,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,322. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $2,356,810. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

