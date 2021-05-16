CRDT (CRDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $801,865.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $202,012.34 and $801,865.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One CRDT coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00114217 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,066,232 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

