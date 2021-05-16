Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of analysts have commented on CRLBF shares. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

