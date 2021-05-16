Critical Comparison: Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oncternal Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 205.22%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 101.59 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -3.19 SIGA Technologies $26.74 million 20.00 -$7.24 million N/A N/A

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -746.10% -150.58% -91.87% SIGA Technologies 34.62% 37.31% 25.33%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy that targets Receptor tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1, which is in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. In addition, it is developing TK216, an investigational small molecule that inhibits the E26 Transformation Specific family of oncoproteins. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; Selexis S.A.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

