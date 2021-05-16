Critical Contrast: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95% Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00%

68.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Insurance and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Till Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.47 $28.64 million $0.95 9.06 Till Capital $160,000.00 114.64 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

